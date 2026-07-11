'Dignity and grace, personified': Anand Mahindra after helping viral 80-year-old violinist

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has confirmed that two members of his Kolkata office located the 80‑year‑old violinist Bhagwan Mallick and his wife and delivered the contribution he had pledged after Mallick’s story went viral online.

Mahindra posted an update on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, thanking “Soumyadip and his colleague from the Kolkata office” for tracking down Bhagwan Mallick and his wife and handing over what he called a “small contribution". The post included a photograph and a video from the meeting, in which Mallick is seen playing “Saare Jahan Se Achha".

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“Dignity and grace, personified,” Mahindra wrote, describing the musician. He added that Mallick thanked the visitors by playing the patriotic song.

I’m grateful to Soumyadip and his colleague from our Kolkata office for locating Bhagwan Mallick & his wife, & delivering my small contribution.



His way of saying thank you?



By playing Saare Jahan Se Achha.



Dignity and grace, personified.



I hope others in the community will… https://t.co/QqjhVsiTop pic.twitter.com/QuHMQcmwFP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 4, 2026

The renewed attention came after Mahindra previously reposted a video that showed Mallick playing a 40‑year‑old broken violin on a pavement. The original post said Mallick, despite failing eyesight, earns money to support his wife and that music is his lifeline amid extreme poverty.

After resharing the clip, Mahindra wrote that he wanted to contribute and believed many others would be moved to help, but he noted the video did not include location details for Mallick.

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READ ALSO : 'Moved by his passion': Anand Mahindra offers support to 80-year-old Kolkata violinist after viral video touches hearts

In his latest post, Mahindra urged the community to do more than give money. “I hope others in the community will visit Mallick and simply listen to him,” he wrote, noting that “if there is one thing artistes want more than anything else, it is an audience.”

Soumyadip, one of the staffers Mahindra thanked, confirmed they had found Mallick in Kolkata’s streets and delivered the contribution on behalf of Mahindra. In the shared clip, Mallick’s playing drew appreciative onlookers, reflecting the viral response that prompted the outreach.