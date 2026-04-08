'Bhai ghar jake so ja': Netizens as Bengaluru man balances laptop and bike at midnight in viral video

A viral video showing a man working on a laptop while sitting on a motorcycle in Bengaluru has reignited conversations around work culture, safety and the pressures of modern corporate life in India.

The clip, recorded at around 12:15 am, shows the man balancing a laptop on his bike, illuminated by the screen in the middle of the night. As the city sleeps, the unusual sight has struck a chord online, with many calling it a reflection of the growing "always-on" work culture.

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The video, shared on Instagram, quickly gained traction across platforms. A voice in the background questions the situation, prompting the man to briefly look up and respond with a tired smile before returning to his screen. The timestamp visible in the footage adds to the intensity of the moment, highlighting the late-hour work setting.

Internet reacts with concern and relatability

Social media users have responded with a mix of concern, criticism and uneasy relatability. While some saw it as a symbol of dedication, a larger section of users expressed worry over safety and the normalisation of extreme work habits.

Comments ranged from sarcastic takes to serious reflections on workplace expectations. One user wrote, "Indian corporate world," while another added, "Bhai ghar jake so ja," urging the man to prioritise rest. Others shared similar personal experiences, suggesting that the situation is not as uncommon as it appears.

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One user read, "And we thought slavery existed only in the era of kings and emperors. You don't need force to control people anymore, just offer a higher salary and sell bigger dreams."

Another user remarked that the video should reach the man's manager, implying that unrealistic expectations may be driving such behaviour. Some even sarcastically called him a "die-hard fan of Narayana Murthy".

Not the first incident

This is not the first time visuals like these have surfaced online. Over the years, several instances from Bengaluru, often dubbed India's tech capital, have gone viral, showing people working during commutes or in unconventional settings.

In an earlier widely shared image, a man was seen using a laptop while riding pillion on a bike on a busy flyover late at night. The post had triggered similar reactions, with users questioning whether workplace pressure was pushing individuals to compromise their safety.