Bharat Matrimony receives backlash for its Holi ad; here’s what happened

Bharat Matrimony, an online matrimonial platform, has received severe backlash from social media users for its latest Holi ad. Twitter users have asked the matrimonial site to take down the ad which they deem is anti-Hindu. They have also demanded the company to issue an apology.

“This Women's Day & Holi, let's celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It's important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being - today & forever. #BharatMatrimony #BeChoosy,” tweeted the matrimonial site.

Bharat Matrimony’s Holi ad shows a woman whose face is coloured with Holi gulal. She then proceeds to clean her face with water. As she cleans her face, bruises and wounds – signs of domestic abuse – appear. The juxtaposition of the bright, coloured face and the bruised face was an attempt by the site to highlight domestic abuse.

“Some colours don’t wash away easy. Harassment due to Holi leads to immense trauma. Today a third of women who’ve faced this trauma, have stopped playing Holi. This Women’s Day let’s choose to celebrate Holi in a way that is safe and inclusive for women,” run across the screen as the ad ends.

This Women's Day & Holi, let's celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It's important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being - today & forever.#BharatMatrimony #BeChoosy pic.twitter.com/9bqIXZqaXu — Bharatmatrimony.com (@bharatmatrimony) March 8, 2023

The Bharat Matrimony Holi ad received a lot of backlash, with one user asking them to take down the ad or face a campaign by Hindus. “I promise I will never recommend your portal to anyone! I will show this post to them, and I am sure they will be convinced why not to use this website! (sic)” said a user, while another said, “It's disappointing to see that you’re equating our festivals with harassment. Let's celebrate diversity and respect each other's culture and faith. Let's spread love, not hate (sic).”

“How dare you link a social message with the Hindu festival of Holi. What has domestic abuse got to do with Holi?” said a user, while another said, “Women harassment is not a festival linked activity but companies like you unnecessarily link such things to Hindu festivals. Stop such gyan on Hindu Festivals.”

Are you guys shameless or what? Don't you want Hindu customers or you don't care about Hindu customers?



Remove your ad from all your platforms and put an unconditional apology otherwise, a champion against your company will start by Hindus. — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) March 8, 2023

I promise I will never recommend your portal to anyone ! I will show this post to them , and I am sure they will be convinced why not to use this website ! — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) March 8, 2023

It's disappointing to see that you’re equating our festivals with harassment.



Let's celebrate diversity and respect each other's culture and faith. Let's spread love, not hate. #StopHate #RespectCulture 🇮🇳 — Abhinav Khare (@iabhinavKhare) March 8, 2023

You guys are absolutely disgusting. How dare you link a social message with the Hindu festival of Holi. What has domestic abuse got to do with Holi?Have u lost your mind? You obviously don’t want Hindu customers. btw, u should focus on what happens on your awful site. — Priya Rana (@PriyaKumariRana) March 8, 2023

You guys reporting this confirms your intentions.



You guys can`t speak where it is needed but resort to this hyper moral policing during our festivals to peddle a certain agenda.



If this is your mindset, one can only wonder what kind of matchmaking you guys must be doing. — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) March 8, 2023

Where did you get the data that one third of women have stopped playing Holi because of trauma? — Sahana Singh (@singhsahana) March 8, 2023

#BHARATMATRIMONY Holi wish is #Hinduphobic and creating wrong false narrative to target #Hindu festival which bring joy and happiness. Where there are other religions where women’s are treated so badly but during other religion’s festivals they remain silent . #8MarchWomensDay 👩 — Hitesh Prajapati सनातनी (@HiteshPrajapt7) March 8, 2023

This comes on the heels of another Holi ad that received severe criticism and was taken down. Food delivery unicorn Swiggy came under fire recently for a billboard that stated the correct usage of an egg is for an omelette and sunny side-up and not on someone’s head. It had also used the hashtag ‘bura mat khelo’ (don’t play bad), a play on ‘bura mat maano, Holi hai’ (don’t feel bad, it is Holi). The food delivery platform took down the billboard as #HinduPhobicSwiggy trended on social media.

