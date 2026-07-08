'Bheek maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai': Ashneer Grover defends wife's viral comment

Ashneer Grover's sarcastic reply to his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover's remarks about riches, poverty, and having children, has given the online criticism a new twist. Madhuri, a current contestant on the reality show Lock Upp 2, started the controversy when she mentioned desiring a third kid while attempting to avoid elimination.

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The comments that followed the personal confession received more attention than the announcement itself. After saying that she and Ashneer had previously intended to have a third child but were unable to do so, Madhuri went on to associate the concept with riches and social standing. After her remarks were widely shared online, a few people criticised her, and others debated whether or not they had been taken out of context.

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Madhuri said, "The third child keeps you younger." Every wealthy person, including Shah Rukh Khan, has a third child. The proverb "Hum do humare do" is not universally applicable. Then she said, "Jitne ameer log bacche paida karenge toh ameeri badhegi, gareeb log bacche paida karenge to gareebi badhegi," which means, "The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase; the more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase." On July 5, 2026, a video containing these statements went viral on social media.

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Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover criticises the concept of 'Hum Do Hamare Do' saying a third child is necessary.



She argues when poor families have more children, they are often blamed for increasing poverty. Rich children increase richness. pic.twitter.com/jcSfvRBGb3 — POL (@CptoneP) July 5, 2026

Nalini Unagar, an X user and content creator, responded to Ashneer Grover personally in a long post when the criticism continued. She argued that wealthier people need to share their resources if poverty is associated with having more children.

She asked Grover to give about 1,800 families his estimated ₹ 900 crore fortune, stating that each family might get ₹ 50 lakh to nurture their kids. She concluded by requesting that he "solve the problem of poverty" by donating his wealth and inspiring other wealthy people to follow his example.

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Dear @Ashneer_Grover,



Your wife recently made a statement that if poor people have more children, poverty increases.



Please donate your ~₹900 crore wealth to 1,800 families, giving ₹50 lakh to each. Those 1,800 families could happily feed and raise their 3,200 children. Why… — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) July 6, 2026

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In response, Ashneer made a quick comment in Hindi that was generally interpreted as sarcastic. "Bheek / Chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai," he wrote. Itne mein itna hi milega, biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already.The sentence means: "It's a little too informal to beg or ask for donations. For this amount, you will receive the wisdom that my wife has already imparted."

Bheek / Chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai.



Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already - itne mein itna hi milega :) — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 6, 2026

His reply swiftly gained widespread attention, deepening the argument. Some people described it as a sharp attack, while others claimed it ignored the criticism of Madhuri's initial comments.

One user wrote,"Why should he be donating? already govt is taking so much of tax from businesses and salaried people... for what? to run their freebies? to sustain people who have 4-5 kids? or 10 kids in a certain community??!!"

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Another user wrote,"Usually I don't tweet.But I think it's time to support Ashneer Grover. I don't think why people don't understand that Ashneer is not a crorepati because of someone give him 50 lakh. He is rich because h worked hard"

Third user wrote, "If shamelessness had a face, it would be you. Your wife, despite having a fashion design background, was made the internal controls officer at BharatPe. She was later accused of involvement in alleged fake HR bills and inflated vendor invoices."