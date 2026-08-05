Big crackdown: Maharashtra bans analogue paneer, violators to face jail and ₹1 lakh fine

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What is analogue paneer?

Analogue paneer is a non-dairy substitute that resembles traditional paneer but is typically manufactured using vegetable fats or oils, such as palm oil, along with other non-dairy ingredients instead of milk fat. While the product may look and taste similar to conventional paneer, authorities have raised concerns over its sale as genuine dairy paneer without proper disclosure to consumers.

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has clarified that marketing analogue paneer as real dairy paneer amounts to misleading consumers and constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Strict legal action will be initiated against businesses found engaging in such practices.

Ban follows statewide crackdown

The decision comes amid Maharashtra's intensified drive against adulterated dairy products. Since May, the FDA has been conducting statewide inspections and raids targeting manufacturers of synthetic milk and fake paneer.

In one of the biggest operations, officials raided a warehouse in Pune's Manjari Khurd and allegedly uncovered a fake paneer manufacturing unit. During the operation, authorities seized nearly 1,400 kg of fake paneer, 1,800 kg of skimmed milk powder, 400 kg of glycerol monostearate (GMS) powder, and 718 litres of palm oil, among other materials allegedly used in the production of counterfeit dairy products.

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The crackdown has also extended to inspections of restaurants, hotels and food establishments across Mumbai and other parts of the state to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

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Consumer protection at the centre

The issue of analogue paneer had been raised in the Maharashtra Assembly last year, with legislators demanding a complete ban over concerns that consumers were being deceived into purchasing non-dairy products as genuine paneer. The latest order formally prohibits all major activities related to analogue paneer throughout Maharashtra.

According to officials, the move is aimed at protecting public health, preventing food fraud and ensuring transparency in the sale of dairy products. While analogue paneer itself can be manufactured legally under food regulations when properly labelled, the state government has taken a stricter approach after repeated instances of the product being sold as authentic dairy paneer.