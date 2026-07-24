Big relief for commuters? Long traffic jams on Gurugram-Rewari road may soon be over as new highway enters key test

The trial for the 10-km stretch of the Gurugram–Rewari highway that connects the Dwarka Expressway to the KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) Expressway has commenced, officials said. Authorities will run the link under real traffic conditions for the next several days to identify any defects and rectify them immediately, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said. Once engineers are satisfied that no outstanding issues remain, the full traffic load will be shifted onto this corridor, they added.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Toll booth queues could soon be history: Modi Govt plans barrier-free highway payments with FASTag and AI

Height of HT line to be raised

A key technical snag was identified near Garhi Harsaru where a high-tension (HT) power line runs over a flyover and is currently at a lower-than-required height, as per media reports.

The height of that line needs to be raised, according to Yogesh Tilak (Project Director, NHAI), adding that work on this adjustment is already underway. After the HT line is raised and other checks are complete, the Dwarka–KMP link will be commissioned for full vehicular movement.

Monsoon trial to reveal weak spots

Authorities reasoned that conducting the trial during the rainy season will expose any construction shortcomings—particularly material deficiencies that can cause potholes—so they can be addressed promptly. The NHAI will closely monitor the corridor for the next 10 days and study any defects in detail before final approval, officials said.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Stuck since 2016, now moving: Haryana clears Rs 29 crore six-lane road project in New Gurugram

Commuting time to drop dramatically

Once operational, the link is expected to dramatically ease traffic on the Delhi–Jaipur highway between Gurugram and Rewari. At present, the highest traffic pressure is on the Gurugram-Pachgaon Chowk stretch, where vehicles often crawl not only during peak hours but also at other times of the day. As a result, the 45-km journey from Gurugram to Rewari can take two to three hours during peak traffic.

With the new link, officials estimate travel time currently taking up to 45 minutes could fall to 10–12 minutes, and peak-hour congestion on the Delhi–Jaipur stretch could reduce by over 30 per cent, benefiting more than 10 villages and over 20 developed sectors and colonies in the area.