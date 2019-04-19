Bihar ITICAT 2019: Admit card released along with dress code guidelines, here's how you can download

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit card for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2019 today. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of the Board, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on April 28, 2019. It is important to note that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card.

Here's how you can download your admit card:

Step-1: Open the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step-2: Once the website is opened, click the link 'download admit card of ITICAT' on homepage.

Step-3: Once you click on the link, a new page will be opened.

Step-4: On the new page, click on 'Admit card'.

Step-5: After that, click on 'Click here'.

Step-6: You will be asked to log in using your date of birth and registration number. The admit card will be displayed on screen.

Step-7: Download it for future references.

About Bihar ITICAT 2019:

The examination will be 2 hours and 15 minutes long. A total of 150 questions worth 300 marks will be asked in the ITICAT exam.

After qualifying the exam, the candidates will be able to avail the training programmes in professional courses throughout the country.

Dress code for Bihar ITICAT 2019:

Reportedly, as per the instructions of the board, the candidates need to wear slippers and half sleeves shirt or kurta. The candidates should not wear shoes, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

