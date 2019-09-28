Bihar Rains: CM Nitish Kumar holds meeting with NDRF, orders evacuation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reportedly held a high-level meeting, via video conferencing, in the wake of heavy rainfall reported in Patna and other parts of the state and a flood alert sounded by the Met department for the next few days.

At this meet, Kumar issued instructions for the evacuation of people from villages and their relocation to relief camps.

CM reviewed the prevailing situation and asked the Disaster Management Department to be in alert mode. He also added that any rise in river levels will be a risk to watch out for.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has said that 18 of its teams have been pressed into service in districts which have received heavy rainfall.

The state government on Friday sounded an alert in at least 13 districts in north Bihar for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next 3 days. Torrential rainfallis in this reagion is ocurring on the back of moisture incursion and strong convergence in the easterly wind regime.

The India Meteorological department has also issued a red alert in 15 districts regarding heavy rains in the coming one or two days. As per the latest forecast, there is likely to be heavy rainfall in Bihar from Saturday midnight to Monday morning, with 50mm rainfall accumulation likely on Sunday alone.

Patna has witnessed a heavy downpour today, causing traffic jams and water-logging in several parts of the city. Water has entered many residential areas and hospitals, causing trouble for residents. The state government has declared schools to be closed in most vulnerable districts as a precautionary measure. Pedestrians, as well as commuters on two-wheeler vehicles, were stuck knee-deep in waters due to water-clogged roads and bridges. Rivers like Ganga, Gandak, Mahananda etc. are also in spate.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm for the next two days. The Meteorological Department recorded Patna's minimum temperature at 26.0 degree Celsius on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 98 mm of rain has been recorded in Patna, 134 mm in Bhagalpur and 73 mm in Gaya, IANS reported.

By Rupa Burman Roy

