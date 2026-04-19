In a remarkable fusion of culture and space exploration, NASA astronaut Mike Fincke has taken Assam’s vibrant Bihu celebrations beyond Earth — literally. A video showing the astronaut performing the traditional Assamese folk dance aboard the International Space Station has gone viral, drawing admiration across India and beyond.

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The clip was shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who hailed the moment as a proud milestone for Assamese culture. Calling it a sign of “Bihu going global,” Sarma praised the gesture as a powerful symbol of cultural exchange and recognition on an international platform.

The video captures Fincke dancing to the rhythm of Bihu music while floating in microgravity, even sporting a traditional Assamese gamosa — a cultural emblem of respect and celebration. The performance coincided with Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year festival that marks the onset of spring and is known for its energetic dance and music.

Bihu in an International Space Station 🌃🚀👨‍🚀



Kudos to astronaut Mike Fincke for this special gesture to Assam’s culture. It’s wonderful to see Bihu going global, especially after the special focus given by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji during #BihuBinandia. pic.twitter.com/yKcFwCMdDI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 19, 2026

While astronauts aboard the ISS often engage in cultural or outreach activities, such a direct tribute to a regional Indian folk tradition is rare. The visual of Bihu steps performed in space adds a unique dimension to the festival’s global outreach.

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Social media applause

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with users praising both the astronaut’s enthusiasm and the growing global footprint of Indian traditions. Many described it as a moment of pride for Assam, highlighting how regional cultures are finding resonance in unexpected corners of the world.

Sarma, in his post, underscored how such gestures amplify India’s cultural diversity on the global stage. The chief minister also linked the moment to the increasing international attention on Bihu celebrations in recent years.

The incident reflects a broader trend where space missions are not just scientific endeavors but also platforms for cultural diplomacy. From music to festivals, astronauts have often used their time in orbit to connect with audiences back on Earth.

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Fincke, a veteran astronaut with multiple missions under his belt, is no stranger to public engagement. His Bihu performance, however, stands out as a rare instance of a regional Indian dance being showcased in space — bridging geography, gravity, and culture.