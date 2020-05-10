Birthday party in Hyderabad exposes 45 people to coronavirus

As many as 45 people have been infected with COVID-19 due to a birthday party thrown by a shop owner in Hyderabad. As a result, the city's LB Nagar has now become a hotspot for novel coronavirus with 15 new containment zones.

Media reports suggested that the shop owner, who lives in Saruranagar, along with his family and friends got infected with COVID-19. He attended a friend's birthday party in Vanasthalipuram.

The source of the outbreak was the shop owner, who himself got infected from a worker in Malakpet Gunj where he has the shop. At the party, 45 people who came in contact with the shop owner were exposed to the coronavirus. All the people are being treated in a hospital.

Due to the incident, the number of containment zones in LB Nagar increased to 15 from just two earlier.

According to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the civic body that oversees Hyderabad, 25 of these 45 infected patients belonged to the families of two shop owners.

On Saturday, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar went to LB Nagar to take stock of the situation.

Telangana reported 31 new COVID-19 positive cases and a death on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people to 1,163 and the death toll to 30. Of 31 cases, which includes a migrant, 30 have been reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

