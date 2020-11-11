Biz EOD: Harley-Davidson dealers' dilemma; SBI's 20% Mudra loans turn NPA; problem with Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

There is a sense of deep anguish and betrayal among the 33 dealers of iconic American cruiser maker Harley-Davidson in India. State Bank of India (SBI) has seen its gross NPAs in the Mudra loan segments at close to 20 per cent of its loan outstanding under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) scheme. Logistical challenges such as ultra-low temperature storage could hamper Pfizer, BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine's distribution plans not only in developing nations like India but also in advanced countries like the US. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1) Compensate adequately or see us in court: Dealers to Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson's dealers in India are hoping to hear from the company for a better compensation package. If that doesn't happen, they may contemplate legal action.

2) 20% of SBI's Mudra loans turn NPA; public banks' PMMY bad debt Rs 18,836 crore

The Mudra portfolio of the largest bank in the country with over 20 per cent market share in banking assets indicates a similar situation in other public sector banks.

3) Cadbury's latest ad puts spotlight on local stores, wins hearts!

Twitteratis have been calling the ad 'endearing' and 'heartwarming'. At the time of filing the story, as per company's data, the ad had got 42,536,511 impressions and 10, 350,335 views on Facebook (including Instagram) and YouTube on its brand page itself.

4) Gold prices fall below sovereign gold bond issue price; should you invest?

The gold market prices fell after Pfizer Inc announced that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study.

5) -70 degree C storage: The big problem with Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine: Logistical challenges such as ultra-low temperature storage could hamper the distribution plans not only in developing nations like India but also in advanced countries like the US.