Biz EOD: Too many aspirants for railway jobs, onion prices on fire, hotels to remain costly

A total of approximately 2.4 crore applicants applied for 1.2 lakh vacancies in Indian Railways. Prices of onions and other vegetables skyrocketed due to imposition of stock limits on traders. Hotel operators may not pass on the benefits of GST rate cuts to customers. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Indian Railways jobs: 2.4 crore candidates apply for 1.2 lakh vacancies

There were 1.9 crore candidates for the 63,202 Level-I or Group D posts. It means that for every seat there were 301 applicants.

2. Onion hits 100, tomato batting at 60! Crowd's not happy

Onion prices have skyrocketed despite dip in wholesale prices on the back of low procurement from producing states.

3. Sun Pharma posts Rs 1,064 crore net profit in September quarter, India sales up 35%

Sun Pharma's India sales, which accounted for 31.6 per cent of total consolidated sales, rose 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,515 crore in September quarter of this fiscal.

4. Real estate distress fund: Developers may have to pay 9% interest

The fund would also bag investments from institutions such as LIC and SBI, which would expand the corpus to Rs 25,000 crore.

5. Have GST rate cuts made hotels affordable? Not really!

Experts believe that hotel operators are likely to increase room tariffs so that the outgo for customers remains in the same range as before the GST rate cuts.