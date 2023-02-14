Bizarre! Railways sends notice to Lord Bajrang Bali for land encroachment

In a bizarre instance, the Railway department served a notice to Lord Bajrang Bali asking for the removal of the "encroachment" on the Railway land in Sabalgarh town in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

However, the department withdrew the notice after realising the mistake, an official told PTI on Sunday.

Issued on February 8 and addressed to Lord Bajrang Bali, the notice instructed the removal of the encroachment within seven days or "face action". The notice mentioned that if the Railways took action to remove the structure, the expense would be borne by the encroacher.

The notice was displayed at the temple of the deity.

Later, after the notice caused an uproar, the Railways corrected their mistake and issued a new notice in the name of the priest of the temple.

Jhansi Railway Division's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Manoj Mathur stated the initial notice was served mistakenly. "Now, the new notice was served to the priest of the temple," he told PTI.

Earlier, the notice was served to "Bajrang Bali, Sabalgarh" by the senior section engineer of the Jhansi railway division.

The structure was to be removed for the construction of the Sheopur-Gwalior broad-gauge line.

The new notice, issued on February 10, was served in the name of Harishankar Sharma, the priest of the temple.

(With PTI inputs)

