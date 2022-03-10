BJP's 'grand victory' result of people's faith in PM's welfare programmes: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the BJP's "grand victory" in Uttar Pradesh is the result of the people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare programmes for villages, the poor and farmers.

He also said that the state's people have put their stamp on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's good governance and an administration free from fear and corruption.

In a series of tweets, the senior BJP leader also expressed his gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa for reposing their faith in the BJP. The BJP is set to return to power in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa as results for the assembly elections in the four states along with Punjab are declared on Thursday. The Aam Aadmi Party is posed to form its first government in Punjab.

"The grand victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is a victory of unshakable faith of the people in the welfare programmes of PM @narendramodi for the villages, poor and farmers," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

The minister said he salutes the people of Uttar Pradesh for relentlessly showing their unwavering faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019 and assembly elections in 2017 and now in 2022.

"People have put their stamp on @myogiadityanath ji's fear and corruption free good governance. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of UP for this massive victory," he said.

Shah congratulated party workers and the state BJP leadership for the "grand victory", and taking the party's ideas to the grassroot level.

"BJP is determined to fulfil the expectations and aspirations of the people of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Shah thanked the people of Uttarakhand for giving BJP a chance to serve again.

"Devbhoomi has expressed its unwavering faith in the development works and public-welfare policies of the BJP government led by PM @narendramodi," he said.

He thanked party workers, outgoing Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the party's state leadership for the BJP's victory in the polls.

The home minister said in a tweet "Thank you, Manipur. PM @narendramodi Ji's resolve for a prosperous North-East has earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of our NE region, this victory is a testament to the same. Congratulations to CM @NBirenSingh Ji, @AShardaDevi Ji and our karyakartas".

In another tweet, Shah said "Grateful to the people of Goa for reposing their faith in the BJP. BJP under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the aspirations of our sisters & brothers of Goa. Congratulations to @DrPramodPSawant, @ShetSadanand & our karyakartas".