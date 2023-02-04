Blast at Sunny Leone’s fashion event site in Imphal, no casualties reported

A blast shook Manipur's Imphal at 6 am on Saturday morning. The incident took place near the area where actress Sunny Leone was supposed to take part in a fashion event on Sunday.

No casualties have been reported from the site and the type of device used in the blast is also unclear.

"There is no report of any casualties. We suspect it to be an explosive device like a Chinese grenade," Maharabam Pradip Singh, SP Imphal East said, as reported by ANI.

No militant outfits have claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Meanwhile in a separate incident last month right after Republic Day, a bomb exploded in the Ukhrul district of Manipur which resulted in injuring three pedestrians. The incident took place at Community Circle (Gandhi Chowk) in Ukhrul town.

