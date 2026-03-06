Bobby Deol, wife buy 5 office units in Mumbai’s Andheri West for ₹15 crore

Actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol have purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai’s Andheri West for around ₹15.05 crore through their firm Greenstone Investments Pvt Ltd, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The office spaces, measuring more than 3,400 sq ft in total, are located on the second floor of Yura Business Park - Phase 2 on Link Road in Andheri West.

The purchase places the Deol family in the same commercial complex where actor Hrithik Roshan and his parents — filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pramila (Pinkie) Roshan — collectively own about 10 office units on the third and fourth floors of the building.

The Roshan family acquired their units through entities including HRX Digitech LLP and Filmkunj (Bombay) in November 2025 for approximately ₹28 crore, according to data from Propstack.

Bobby Deol, the son of Bollywood veteran Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, has been active in the film industry for over three decades. He made his debut with Barsaat (1995) and went on to star in films such as Gupt (1997), Soldier (1998), Humraaz (2002), Race 3 (2018), Class of '83 (2020) and the blockbuster Animal (2023).

He is the younger brother of actor and politician Sunny Deol. Bobby married Tania in 1996 and the couple have two sons.