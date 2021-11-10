Bombay High Court sets aside injunction order against Vijaypat Singhania's book

A division bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside the injunction order of November 4, 2021 against the book of former Raymond Group chairperson Vijaypat Singhania. The court said it was falsely under the impression that the Thane District Court had passed a stay order against Pan Macmillan India from publishing the book, 'An Incomplete Life', on April 22, 2021.

The bench that withdrew the injunction order comprised of Justice Abhay Ahuja and Justice S.J. Kathawalla.

"We are delighted with the Honourable Bombay High Court's order setting aside the injunction which had greatly aggrieved both Pan Macmillan India and our author Vijaypat Singhania. Raymond Ltd. has been granted liberty to approach the single Judge for renewing the injunction, but we are confident that we will succeed before the Ld. Single Judge as well," said Pan Macmillan India in a statement.

Pan Macmillan India will now start reselling the book immediately, it said.

The Bombay High Court on November 4 had restrained the sale, circulation and distribution of aviator-industrialist Singhania's autobiography.

Singhania, 83, is embroiled in a legal battle with his estranged son Gautam Singhania and Raymond over the book's release.

In 2019, Raymond Ltd and its chairman Gautam Singhania had filed suits in a Thane district sessions court and a civil court in Mumbai, seeking an injunction against the book, claiming its contents were defamatory.

As per the company's petition, the autobiography infringed upon its right to privacy defamed the firm and discussed its business operations and other confidential information.