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Booked a First AC train cabin? This viral honeymoon surprise has now landed Railway staff in trouble

Booked a First AC train cabin? This viral honeymoon surprise has now landed Railway staff in trouble

The viral video showed the private First AC cabin decorated like a luxury honeymoon room. According to Maharashtra-based Rahat Room Decoration, the compartment was booked for a newlywed couple from Jalna

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026 3:51 PM IST
Booked a First AC train cabin? This viral honeymoon surprise has now landed Railway staff in trouble

A First AC coach on the Nandedgram Express has gone viral after it was transformed into a lavish honeymoon-themed suite complete with balloons, floral decorations, rose petals, fairy lights and a giant "I Love You" display. 

While many social media users found the gesture romantic, others questioned whether such decorations should be allowed inside a running train, prompting Indian Railways to initiate disciplinary action.

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The viral video showed the private First AC cabin decorated like a luxury honeymoon room. According to Maharashtra-based Rahat Room Decoration, the compartment was booked for a newlywed couple from Jalna. The decorators claimed they entered the train before the couple boarded and completed the setup so the newlyweds would be surprised upon entering the cabin.

The unusual makeover quickly triggered a debate online. While several users praised the creativity and called it a memorable surprise for the couple, many others raised concerns over passenger safety, railway security, cleanliness and the use of public property for private celebrations. Some also questioned whether the decorations had received official approval.

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Following the video's circulation, South Central Railway clarified that the decorator allegedly entered the reserved First AC coach at Jalna station without obtaining official authorisation. Railway authorities described the incident as a serious breach of security protocols because an outsider was allowed access to a premium reserved coach.

Indian Railways has since suspended the Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) on duty with immediate effect pending an inquiry. Authorities have also ordered a departmental investigation to determine how the decorator gained access to the coach and whether other railway officials were responsible for the lapse. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the inquiry's findings.

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Published on: Jul 9, 2026 3:51 PM IST
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