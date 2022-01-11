Bookings open for Audi Q7 facelift; to be launched in January 2022

Germany-based luxury automotive manufacturer Audi’s flagship SUV Q7 is all set to return to India in a new facelifted avatar. Bookings for the updated SUV has already started and can be made either online or via Audi India’s dealerships for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh.

The updated Q7 is likely to go up against the rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5 and Volvo XC90. In terms of prices, it is expected that the facelifted Q7 will cost around Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is likely to launch in India in January 2022.

In the new Audi Q7, in addition to numerous cosmetic and feature updates, the luxury SUV will also be switching to a petrol-only powertrain. The SUV, which is being brought to India as the CKD (completely knocked down) route, will be assembled locally at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s Aurangabad plant.

The facelifted Q7, which made its global debut in June 2019, carries forward the lean and athletic profile of the second-gen model that was launched in India in 2015.

2022 Audi Q7 facelift: feature updates

Audi’s flagship SUV, the Q7 will be sold in India in two variants-Premium Plus and Technology. Both trims will be available in five colour options-Mythos Black, Carrara White, Floret Silver, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey.

In terms of design changes, the new Audi Q7 will come with a larger single-frame grille along with the revised headlamps that offer a distinctive Daytime Running Lamp signature. At the rear of the SUV, apart from the updated tail-lamp design, there’s also a chrome strip that spans the width of the hatch. The facelifted SUV also gets new designs for the alloy wheels.

In terms of interior updates, the SUV’s cabin comes with multiple screens and a gloss black trim on the dashboard. The new Audi Q7 will carry on most of the bells and whistles from the pre-facelift Q7. These include features like adaptive Matrix LED headlights, 360-degree camera, automatic parking, 4-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

Audi will also be updating its dual MMI system, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.6-inch touchscreen for climate control. The company’s ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instrument cluster is also likely to see an upgrade to the second-gen version.

Engine-gearbox

The upcoming Audi Q7, which is a petrol-only SUV, will come equipped with a 340hp, 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine, similar to the Audi Q8 and Audi A8 L. The SUV’s transmission will be an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard. The SUV will continue with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drivetrain.