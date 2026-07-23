Bought rare ₹1 notes online? This consumer's court win could matter to every online shopper

A district consumer commission in Andhra Pradesh has directed e-commerce platform Snapdeal to refund ₹754 and pay ₹13,000 in compensation and litigation costs to a customer after five rare one-rupee currency notes he ordered were allegedly missing from the delivered parcel.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held Snapdeal guilty of deficiency in service, observing that the platform failed to ensure the customer received the product he had paid for. The commission, comprising President D Sreedevi and members Y Sundara Rao and Dr S A Sameera, said in its July 13 order that Snapdeal was solely liable for the deficiency in rendering its services.

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“The 1st opposite party (Snapdeal) is solely liable for the deficiency in rendering their service towards the complainant in an unfair manner and liable for appropriate reliefs to the complainant,” the commission observed, according to The Indian Express.

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Customer alleged notes were missing

According to the complaint, the customer is a collector of old and rare currency notes and keeps them as part of his personal collection. On October 30, 2024, he ordered five rare one-rupee Gandhi notes signed by former Reserve Bank of India Governor I.G. Patel through the Snapdeal mobile application for ₹754.

The parcel was delivered on November 9, 2024. However, the customer alleged that when he opened the package, the rare currency notes were missing. He immediately questioned the delivery agent, contacted Snapdeal's customer service, and later submitted written representations seeking redress. When no action was taken, he approached the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation.

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Snapdeal claim

Snapdeal contested the complaint, arguing that it merely operates an online marketplace connecting buyers and third-party sellers and is protected under the Information Technology Act as an intermediary.

The company maintained that the disputed product was sold by an independent third-party seller and therefore sought dismissal of the complaint.

Videographed package

The commission noted that the complainant had videographed the opening of the parcel in the presence of the delivery agent, providing evidence that the ordered items were not inside the package. According to the order, the delivery agent was aware that the consignment did not contain the material ordered by the complainant.

The commission observed that Snapdeal acted in a deficient and negligent manner by failing to verify the contents before delivering the parcel, despite charging service fees. It further held that such negligence amounted to a clear deficiency in service and violated the consumer's legal rights.

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Commission awards refund

Allowing the complaint in part, the consumer commission directed Snapdeal to refund ₹754, along with 12% annual interest from the date of filing the complaint until realization. The e-commerce company was also directed to cough up ₹10,000 as compensation for mental agony and pay ₹3,000 towards litigation costs. The commission directed that the amounts be paid within six weeks.