Bounce Infinity E1 test ride to begin in these cities; check out dates

Bounce on Wednesday announced that test ride for its electric scooter Infinity E1 will open to consumers from February 24.

In the first phase, Bounce will roll out test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kochi.

The scooters will be available across multiple touch points in these cities and will ensure Bounce can provide maximum test rides to those waiting to experience the E1, the company said in a release.

Test rides in Bengaluru will begin from February 24, followed by Delhi-NCR on March 4 and Kochi on March 10. Test rides in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad will begin on March 15.

The company said it will add more cities in the next few weeks.

"Interested consumers can reserve their test ride slots on the Bounce Infinity website...Interested customers can pay full amount post the test rides and get their delivery slot or apply for bike financing through Bounce representatives at the venue," it said.

Bounce Infinity E1 was launched on December 2 last year. The scooter comes with 'Battery as a service' option, which according to the company pushes the running costs of the scooter down by as much as 40 per cent compared to conventional scooters.

Bounce Infinity E1 will be offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

The company said it is currently scaling up its battery swapping network.

Bounce is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Sequoia Capital India, B Capital, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Chirate, Omidyar Network, Maverick Capital, among others. It has raised over $220 million till now.

Also Read: IIT Alumni Trust-anchored IvyCap Ventures hits first close of Fund 3 at Rs 1,608 cr

Also Read: Fossil’s limited-edition Smiley backpack will set you back by Rs 39,000