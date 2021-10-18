'#BoycottFabIndia' trends as BJP leader Tejasvi Surya bashes Fabindia ad

Apparel brand Fabindia has found itself the target of a boycott campaign on Twitter over an advertisement for its 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' collection. On Monday, BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya objected to the ad campaign by Fabindia, saying "Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz".
"Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out," Surya tweeted. "And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures," he added.
In the tweet, now deleted by Fabindia, some male and female models were shown in saris and kurta pyjamas. "As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture," Fabindia had tweeted.
The hashtag '#BoycottFabIndia" is now trending on Twitter. The brand has been accused of "de-Hinduising" Diwali by some netizens. Some users said that they will no longer buy anything from Fabindia and also called on others to boycott the brand's products.
BusinessToday.in has reached out to Fabindia for a comment on the issue. The story will be updated on receiving a response from the company.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today