'#BoycottFabIndia' trends as BJP leader Tejasvi Surya bashes Fabindia ad

Apparel brand Fabindia has found itself the target of a boycott campaign on Twitter over an advertisement for its 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' collection. On Monday, BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya objected to the ad campaign by Fabindia, saying "Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz".

"Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out," Surya tweeted. "And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures," he added.

In the tweet, now deleted by Fabindia, some male and female models were shown in saris and kurta pyjamas. "As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture," Fabindia had tweeted.

The hashtag '#BoycottFabIndia" is now trending on Twitter. The brand has been accused of "de-Hinduising" Diwali by some netizens. Some users said that they will no longer buy anything from Fabindia and also called on others to boycott the brand's products.

Time to #BoycottFabIndia



They don't deserve our money — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) October 18, 2021

Simply #BoycottFabIndia



Need to teach them hard lessons



It should affect their sales



Beggars should realise they cannot insult a majority culture. https://t.co/M9E3m5T9WG — Rudra 🇮🇳🙏🏼 (@sankarambur1) October 18, 2021

#BoycottFabIndia



We will buy from brands who promote Deepavali but not at all a festival which isn't celebrated in this part of the world.

All these days, I was in a wrong notion that @FabindiaNews is a Swadeshi brand, not only their brand but also soul too isn't Indian pic.twitter.com/6055Occr7R — Santhosh Manduva (@santhoshmanduva) October 18, 2021

Wow @FabindiaNews great job at de-Hinduising Deepawali! Call it a ‘festival of love and light’, title the collection ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’, take Bindis off foreheads of models but expect Hindus to buy your overpriced, mass produced products in the name of ‘homage to Indian culture’! https://t.co/S47g1ArUbB — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) October 18, 2021

BusinessToday.in has reached out to Fabindia for a comment on the issue. The story will be updated on receiving a response from the company.