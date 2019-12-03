BPSSC recruitment 2019: Bihar Police announces 2,446 job vacancies; application process begins

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications for the posts of Enforcement Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (district recruitment), Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-serviceman) in Bihar police. A total of 2,446 vacancies are to be filled in this BPSSC recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can apply online at bpssc.bih.nic.in. The selection process will involve a preliminary exam, main exam, physical standards test, and interview.

Eligibility criteria

1. The applicants must have completed graduation from a recognised university or institute.

2. Male applicants from general or EWS category must be aged between 21 years and 42 years.

It should be noted that the eligible age will be calculated as on August 1, 2019. Also, all such candidates who fulfill the upper age limit criteria on August 1, 2014, are also eligible to apply.

Salary

The salary scale is between Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400

Application Fee for BPSSC Sub Inspector Post

The fee for general, EWS, EBC categories is Rs 700 and for SC/ST candidate is Rs 400.

Last date to apply is January 6, 2020.

