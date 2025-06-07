Brain fog cases on the rise in India: Causes, symptoms and how to stay safe

A rising number of Indians are reporting a troubling mental haze — often described as brain fog — that disrupts their ability to concentrate, remember, and think clearly. While once considered rare, experts now say this cognitive cloudiness is becoming increasingly common due to a mix of lifestyle strain, post-COVID effects, and hormonal fluctuations. From poor sleep and stress to nutrient deficiencies, here's what’s fueling the fog and how to lift it.

Across India, more people are grappling with brain fog — a condition marked by mental confusion and sluggish thinking. Experts attribute this surge to a mix of modern stressors, post-pandemic aftereffects, and environmental triggers.

Chronic stress is a major driver: High stress levels not only raise blood pressure and weaken immunity but also drain mental energy. “When your brain is exhausted, it becomes harder to think, reason, and focus,” doctors warn.

Sleep deprivation adds to the burden: Quality sleep — at least 8-9 hours a night — is crucial. Inadequate rest can leave you with poor concentration and hazy thoughts.

Hormonal shifts: Often triggered by environmental factors, are another culprit. These fluctuations can impair memory and lead to short-term cognitive lapses.

COVID-19’s lingering toll: As many as 25–30% of people who recovered from the virus report lasting symptoms like poor concentration and mental fatigue.

Dietary neglect: A diet heavy in processed foods and low in vital nutrients like vitamin B12 and omega-3s deprives the brain of what it needs to stay sharp.

How is brain fog diagnosed

There’s no single test. Doctors typically begin with a physical exam and ask about mental health, diet, activity levels, and current medications. Blood tests help rule out issues such as thyroid problems, nutritional deficiencies, or infections.

What helps to clear the fog

Experts recommend a mix of lifestyle changes and medical evaluation: