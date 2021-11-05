Brand Virat Kohli: How India’s cricket captain remains a marketer’s delight

Virat Kohli has been India’s most valuable celebrity for four consecutive years. The Team India captain, who turns 33 today, came out on top in Duff & Phelps’ ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Study’ — an annual ranking of India’s leading celebs based on their endorsement portfolios and social media presence.

Kohli’s brand value was estimated to be a whopping $237.7 million. He’s also the only non-film personality to make it to the top 10 of the list, which is dominated by Bollywood stars. The cricketer is followed by actor Akshay Kumar, who’s a distant second with a brand valuation of $118.9 million.

“Virat Kohli retains the top position for the fourth consecutive year. His brand value remains steady despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” Duff & Phelps stated in its report earlier this year. “These stars continue to be the primary choice of product brands seeking to engage and attract consumers,” it added.

Kohli endorses 30-odd brands — the most by an Indian celebrity today — across sectors and categories, including F&B, men’s grooming, apparel and athleisure, healthcare products, online gaming, cars and tyres, smartphones, audio gadgets, online learning, ACs, snack food, fitness supplements, digital insurance, smartwatches and luxury watches, travel and transportation, et al.

Brands like Puma, Vivo, Audi, MRF, MPL, Uber India, American Tourister, Phillips, Myntra, Manyavar, Tissot, Too Yumm, Himalaya, Muve Acoustics, Great Learning, Google Duo, Digit Insurance, and others have gained immeasurably from Kohli’s association. According to Duff & Phelps’ analysis, Kohli has had “maximum impact on digital media” for Audi and MRF.

His social media following has grown at a CAGR of 35.4% since 2018, which is more than any other celebrity in India. In the last year alone, his cumulative following across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook swelled by nearly 60%. His engagement per post was close to 3 million, according to the study. “The Indian cricket team captain o tops the social media ranking and has the best engagement rate amongst all celebrities that we valued,” the report revealed.

Many believe that Kohli’s social media is the biggest marketing channel in India today. He’s been the country’s most saleable celebrity for half a decade.

Duff & Phelps added, “Virat Kohli’s exceptional performance on the cricket field and an unwavering audience connection makes him an obvious choice for brands. With a roster of more than 30 brands in his portfolio, the Indian skipper continues to remain a favourite with brands across industries.”

Virat Kohli was also the only Indian to feature in the Forbes World’s Highest-Paid Athletes list in 2020. He was ranked 66th, up 34 spots in a year.

