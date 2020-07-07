Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The latest development comes as Latin America's largest economy has already been fighting against rising cases of COVID-19. So far 65,000 people have been left dead and 1.6 million have been infected due to coronavirus infection in the country.

The news was confirmed by Bolsonaro while interacting with reporters in capital Brasilia. "I'm well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can't due to medical recommendations."

The right-wing populist leader has repeatedly defied local guidelines to wear a mask in public in the past few weeks. In his national address in March, Bolsonaro had said:"with my history as an athlete, if I were infected by the virus, I wouldn't need to worry. I wouldn't feel anything or, if very affected, it would be like a little flu or little cold."

He is at least the third world leader to test positive for coronavirus after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

