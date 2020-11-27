scorecardresearch
Breaking: 5 dead as fire breaks out in Rajkot COVID-19 Hospital

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

Five people have died after a fire broke out in the ICU ward at Shivanand COVID-19 Hospital in Rajkot, last night. CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

