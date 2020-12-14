scorecardresearch
Breaking: 'Aware, looking into it,' says Youtube on Google outage

Most Google services had stopped functioning and had become inaccesible starting around 5 PM IST.

Acknowledging the global outage in its services, YouTube has issued an official confirmation on its Twitter account, saying that its team is addressing the issue and updates will be offered soon. Most Google services had stopped functioning and had become inaccesible starting around 5 PM IST.

Some users have manoeuvered their way through this problem by browsing on Youtube on incognito/private modes of their browsers. Using this mode, the browser disables itself from recording any particular user's browsing history. This anomaly has only been found for YouTube, and not for other temporarily defunt Google services.


While people from various professions have taken to social media to complain how the outage is affecting their performance at their respective work places, there have been many light-hearted reactions to collectively embrace this faux-pas by the global tech giant.

Here are some interesting reactions to look at while the glitch gets fixed:

