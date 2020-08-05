CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has confirmed receiving the notification for investigating death of Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The central probe agency said it will now begin probe in the case that was being handled by Mumbai and Bihar police so far.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is already investigating suspected money laundering related to Sushant's death. The agency has filed a money laundering case over suspicious transactions worth Rs 15 crore in connection to the actor's death on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) by Bihar Police.

On wednesday, the Supreme Court said the truth behind the Sushant's death should come out. Meanwhile, Centre had announced that the recommendation of Bihar government for a CBI probe in the matter has been accepted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have been saying that there is no need to hand over the case to the CBI, despite the pressure mounting on them from various quarters.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a probe by the CBI and the ED in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had also demanded that the CBI should take over the case as the Mumbai police was "obstructing the fair investigation" by the Bihar police on a complaint lodged by the Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh. A Bihar Police team is currently camping in Mumbai to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, NCP minister Nawab Malik said Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe for an incident not under its jurisdiction amounts to encroachment of power of another state in the federal system.

Former Maharashtra minister and local BJP leader Ashish Shelar had sought a CBI probe in the matter saying that innocent people are being questioned while the suspects are being ignored.

Ajay Nishad, BJP MP from Muzaffarpur, had also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a CBI inquiry into the suicide of the Patna-born actor.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya said with the decision to let CBI probe the case, he expects the state government to let Mumbai police function independently.

(With PTI Inputs)