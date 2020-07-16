BREAKING: Earthquakes of magnitude 4.1, 4.5 hit Assam, Gujarat

Two earthquakes hit the states of Gujarat and Assam on Thursday morning. The first one, measured 4.5 on the richter scale, was reported from Rajkot district of Gujarat at 7.40 am, while the other one, measured 4.1 on the Richter Scale, was reported from Karimgang district of Assam at 7.57 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) data suggests.

