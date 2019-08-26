Fire at Noida's Spice Mall brought under control; no casualties reported

Fire broke out at Spice Mall in Noida's Sector 25A on Monday afternoon. Reports suggest that two fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operations are underway.
The fire broke around 2:30pm in the food court of the mall, which is at the fourth floor of the building. The fire began as a carpet caught fire due to short circuit. By 3:30pm, the blaze was brought under control without any casualties, IANS reported.
Meanwhile, people in the vicinity took to social media to share images and videos of the fire at Spice Mall.
Fire at spice mall, pls avoid via/towards spice mall, sector 25A, Noida. pic.twitter.com/hv7FYzNDqAVivek Singh (@iSingh_Vivek) August 26, 2019
Fire in Spice Mall Noida pic.twitter.com/STPZh72bUvShafaque Ibrahim (@shafaquealam) August 26, 2019
Fire at #Spicemall Noida pic.twitter.com/XFHGgG0QRQRaajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_romi) August 26, 2019
This happens to be the second fire in Noida on Monday. In the morning, flames engulfed a warehouse in Surajpur Industrial Area in Kasna belonging to a private firm used to store menthol.
