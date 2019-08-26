Fire at Noida's Spice Mall brought under control; no casualties reported

Fire broke out at Spice Mall in Noida's Sector 25A on Monday afternoon. Reports suggest that two fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

The fire broke around 2:30pm in the food court of the mall, which is at the fourth floor of the building. The fire began as a carpet caught fire due to short circuit. By 3:30pm, the blaze was brought under control without any casualties, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, people in the vicinity took to social media to share images and videos of the fire at Spice Mall.

This happens to be the second fire in Noida on Monday. In the morning, flames engulfed a warehouse in Surajpur Industrial Area in Kasna belonging to a private firm used to store menthol.