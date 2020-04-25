Coronavirus lockdown: Govt allows registered shops to open from today; read full MHA order

The central government has allowed all registered shops to open from today. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its latest order issued on late Friday, exempted all registered shops selling non-essential items from the revised lockdown restrictions issued on April 15.

#COVID19 update All registered shops regd under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions. Prohibited: Shops in single & multi brand malls pic.twitter.com/NNz9abgWdA - Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 24, 2020

The MHA statement allows shops in market complexes outside municipality areas to resume work with a maximum of 50 per cent staff during the ongoing lockdown. The order also adds that the mandatory precautions such as social distancing norms and wearing masks should be followed strictly.

The MHA statement also states that the order applies only to the local shops registered with the municipal corporation. "In Sub-clause 1 (x), the term 'shopping complexes' is replaced with 'market complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities," the order reads.

However, shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls have still not been exempted and will remain shut till May 3.

The shops that have been exempted from the current lockdown include neighbourhood shops and stand-alone shops; shops in residential complexes; those under municipal corporation and municipalities; and registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/UTs.

Additionally, the exemptions will not be given in hotspots and containment areas. Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in India have surged to 23,542, including 723 deaths. As many as 4,814 people have recovered so far.

