BREAKING: Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 after prolonged hospitalisation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, India Today reported. She was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for the last 29 days.

Known as the 'Queen of Melody' and the 'Nightingale of India,' Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms on January 8 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. She was 92.

