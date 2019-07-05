Breaking: Major fire at DGHS office in Karkardooma; 22 fire tenders rushed to the spot

A major fire broke out at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Office in Karkardooma, Delhi, on Friday. A total of 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Delhi: A fire breaks out at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Office, Karkardooma. Total 22 fire tender at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/NwTClOHMWx ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

More details awaited