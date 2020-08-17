Breaking News: A cop, 2 CRPF soldiers killed in terrorist attack in J&K

One personnel of J&K Police and two CRPF soldiers have lost lives after terrorists fired a few rounds of fire at a joint naka party of CRPF and Police in Baramullah area of J&K.

The area has been cordoned off and search is underway to nab terrorists.

