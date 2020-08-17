scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Breaking News: Fire breaks out on 6th floor of Parliament Annexe Building

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot; more details awaited

Fire at Parliament Annexe Building Fire at Parliament Annexe Building

Fire has broken out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, news agency ANI has reported.

A call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit, fire officials told PTI. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, told PTI that the fire has been brought under control.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos