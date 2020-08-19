Breaking News: SC orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

In a major development, the Supreme Court ordered a Central Burau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in the Sushant Rajput suicide case on Wednesday. The apex court announced the verdict while hearing a petition by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had sought transfer of investigation from Patna, Bihar, to Mumbai.

This is the fourth hearing in the case. The first hearing happened on August 5, in which the Centre told the SC that they accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to CBI. The third hearing happened on August 13, where all parties presented their final submission before the apex court.

The Supreme Court also said the FIR registered at the Patna court was correct. The state of Maharashtra had refused the option to challenge the order, it added.

Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in #SushantSinghRajput death case https://t.co/vtrUwi8zu5 ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Vikas Singh, Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, told news agency ANI that this was a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. "SC ruled on all points in our favour. The court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct," he added.

He said the SC had said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will also be investigated by the CBI only. "We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict," he added.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey was also quoted by the agency saying the Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police said the actor had died by suicide. It began investigating the industry's top-notch and claimed depression as a probable cause of the actor's death.

However, more than a month later, Sushant's father filed a case in Bihar, accusing Rhea and her family of cheating him financially, mentally harassing him, and for the abetment of his son's suicide. After the FIR, Rhea moved to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case's jurisdiction to Mumbai. The petition was filed by Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde. In her petition, Rhea denied the allegations levelled against her by Sushant's family.

After a brief inquiry by the Bihar Police, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) began the probe, in connection with a money laundering case, linked to Sushant's death. The Bihar government had earlier told the SC that Mumbai Police did not even register an FIR in Sushant's case due to political clout.

