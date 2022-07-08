BREAKING: SC grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair

Supreme Court has granted an interim bail to Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking portal Alt News, in the case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur. The top court also issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh police on Zubair’s plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order against him. The Allahabad HC had issued an order refusing to quash the FIR against him for a tweet wherein he allegedly called Hindu seers as ‘hate mongers.’

(More details to follow)