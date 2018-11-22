Who says it happens only in India? British officer arrests a dog for biting him

Last November, a herd of eight donkeys had to spend four days in detention at Uttar Pradesh's Urai district jail. Their crime? Munching on and destroying plants allegedly worth Rs 5 lakh that were planted outside the jail. Previously, in 2015, two birds found themselves on the wrong side of the law - in Maharashtra, a foul-mouthed parrot was detained by the police for repeatedly swearing at an 85-year-old woman, while a pigeon with a "stamped message" in Urdu on its body was called a spy and arrested in a Kashmir village near the Pakistan border.

But such bizarre instances of arresting animals are not limited to India. Last Friday, the British police locked up a four-month-old chow-chow puppy for biting an officer on his hand and arm, The Daily Mail reported. The dog named Bungle, arrested in Northamptonshire, has been booked under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and could reportedly face up to nine months in custody.

While Bungle's arrest has rubbed the public the wrong way - over 2,500 supporters have joined a Facebook group calling for the pet's immediate release - the police are staunchly defending the decision.

According to the daily, a response from a police chief inspector said the dog had been holding up traffic when the officer tried to catch it and was bitten on the dog and arm, but not seriously hurt. "Public safety is the priority concern in such situations; the owner was not present and the officers deemed that there was continued risk, both to the safety of the dog and members of the public who were present at the time," the officer reportedly said. "I am sure we would have had significantly more public anger had the dog bitten a child rather than a police officer or if it had caused a serious accident on a busy road."

But Bungle's supporters are having none of it and called the warden's actions 'callous' and 'heavy-handed', the daily added. In the meantime, the pet's owners, David Hayes and his wife Susan, who are said to be millionaire bankers, are believed to have appointed lawyers to look into the matter.

A look at Bungle's image certainly makes the invocation of the Dangerous Dogs Act seem an overkill. According to the UK's official legislation website, this Act prohibits persons "from having in their possession or custody dogs belonging to types bred for fighting". It further seeks to enable restrictions to be imposed in relation to other types of dogs that "present a serious danger to the public" and make provision for "securing that dogs are kept under proper control".

In the case of the eight donkeys arrested in Uttar Pradesh a year ago, the owner had to seek the help of a local BJP politician to get the police to release them. Let's see if public opinion alone will be enough to help Bungle. #FreeBungle already has the Twitterati buzzing.

