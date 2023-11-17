'Bro, he came to my house. But, who are you': Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts troll after being questioned if David Beckham even knew him

Prominent English footballer, David Beckham, recently traveled to Mumbai to witness the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. He joined a dinner party thrown by Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja. Amidst the guests was Sonam's brother, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who excitedly took a picture with Beckham. However, his post became a target for trolls and one of them questioned if Beckham even knew Harsh, which was met with a swift, cutting response from the actor himself.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Since I was probably the only person at that party that has actually watched every game beckhams played and passionately followed his career at united and beyond I felt like I should take a photo.. I’m now sharing it with the rest of the world since everyone else is sharing theirs (sic)."

Mixed reactions flooded the internet after the post surfaced about Harsh Varrdhan's meeting with David Beckham. Amidst the flux of responses, a scathing comment stood out from a user on X, formerly Twitter, asking if Beckham was aware of who Varrdhan was. The comment, typed in Hindi, roughly translated to “Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? (Didn't he ask you who you are) (sic)?”

Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai ? 😂😭😭😭 https://t.co/rNLCIe6qVv — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) November 16, 2023

Varrdhan hit back in Hindi, referring to the fact that Beckham had visited Varrdan’s house, “Bhai woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai? (Bro, he came to my house. But, who are you) (sic)?”

Beckham arrived in Mumbai for a three-day visit as part of his role as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador. Beckham was welcomed to the city not only for his humanitarian work but also for a series of high-profile social rendezvous. Among those, a grand welcome party was organized by actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Amidst the social engagements, Beckham shared a conversation with actress Sara Ali Khan at Meta's Mumbai office.

He later visited the Antilla, home to the Ambani family, owners of Mumbai Indians. Finally, a private soiree was organized by Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan, where Beckham was the exalted guest. David Beckham's life as a footballer has recently been featured in the 'Beckham' Netflix docuseries.

In other related news, Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan is geared up for an upcoming biopic on Abhinav Bindra, following his latest streaming success, 'Thar'.

