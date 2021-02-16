BSEB Class 10 exams 2021 to begin from Feb 17; here's all you need to know

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 exams from February 17 onwards. The exams will take place between February 17 and February 24 at 1,525 exam centres across 38 districts in the state.

According to the BSEB guidelines, the candidates will have to enter the exam hall 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.

Students will have to carry their own sanitiser and have to wear face masks from entry to exit, including time inside the exam hall. Students have to follow mandatory COVID-19 guidelines inside the exam hall including social distancing norms. To keep cheating in exams at bay, mobile phones have been strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Besides this, CCTV cameras will be installed and a videographer will be appointed at every exam centre. Section 144 will also be imposed within a 100-metre radius of the exam centre.

The board has already released the admit cards for the BSEB Class 10 exams on its official site: biharboardonline.com. Candidates need to carry their admit cards and their AADHAAR cards inside their examination centres.

Around 16.8 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam. Out of these, 8,46,663 boys and 8,37,803 girls have registered for the BSEB Class 10 examination.

Also read: Dominos, Swiggy, SBI join the party as 'pawri ho rahi hai' on social media