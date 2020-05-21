BSEH 10th result 2020 to be declared by May end; check updates on bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 results board examinations 2020 by the end of May 2020.

BSEH Secretary Rajiv Prasad, while providing clarification to students over the 'fake news' that BSEH 10th results 2020 will be declared on 20th May, said: "No official date of result has been decided yet and results will be declared after proper announcement. The result is likely to be announced in the end of this month. Even many people have shared the link for class 10 result which is also fake."

However, he didn't provide an exact date or time for the results but requested students the results would be released on the official website bseh.org.in. Prasad's clarification comes after several media websites reported that BSEH 10th results 2020 will be declared on 20th May, creating confusion among many students. He also urged students not to fall in the trap of fake news about BSEH 10th results 2020 result announcement and instead rely on official channels of communication.

Prasad also requested media organisations to verify details about Haryana Class 10th results 2020 declaration with board officials before publishing them.

According to the BSEH Secretary, considering the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the lockdown situation in the country, the state board has allowed teachers to evaluate exam copies/answer-sheets at home. Around 6,000 teachers were involved in the evaluation process from home from 22 April. More than 3.71 lakh students from 10th Class are waiting for the results to be declared.

