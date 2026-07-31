BT EXPLAINER | Can 'longevity' expert Bryan Johnson's $2 million experiment prevent disease?

Did Johnson go too far with his experiment?

In a social media post, the American entrepreneur publicly admitted that he is thinking about whether he has taken his pursuit of longevity too far. He wrote in a social media post, "Been thinking things over and wonder if I've taken this whole longevity thing too far."

been thinking things over and wonder if i’ve taken this whole longevity thing too far — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 30, 2026

Despite his doubts, he continues to advocate for scientific approaches to attain longevity. Johnson has not indicated that he will abandon Project Blueprint.

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What is Johnson's 'Project Blueprint'?

Project Blueprint is Johnson's data-driven longevity programme that focuses on strict plant-based nutrition, sleep optimisation, regular exercise, extensive biomarker tracking, taking hundreds of supplements, and regular medical testing.

Bryan Johnson has undergone several advanced and experimental treatments, including gene therapy, blood plasma transfusions, rapamycin, estradiol injections, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), lung rejuvenation, and focused shockwave therapy.

Intended as a scientific framework for experiment, Project Blueprint also targets skin ageing. He avoids sun exposure and follows a skincare routine that includes face and body wash, moisturiser, retinol, and sunscreen, while staying indoors during peak UV hours and using an umbrella outdoors.

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Johnson also takes 20–30 grams of collagen with vitamin C daily, along with niacinamide to reduce wrinkles and discolouration, and hyaluronic acid for hydration. Additionally, he is experimenting with treatments such as Tixel rejuvenation, the Sofwave ultrasound device, Sculptra fillers, and red light therapy.

Johnson also takes minoxidil and biotin, applies a custom topical twice daily to prevent hair loss, and uses products to reverse grey hair.

All these treatments combined with medical tests cost over $2 million a year. Johnson has even transformed his home into a Blueprint clinic, costing him more than $6.8 million.

Did this experiment benefit him?

In a recent social media post, Johnson wrote that he has been diagnosed with a chronic inflammatory disease called autoimmune gastritis (AIG). He wrote on X, "My stomach is eating itself". Doctors discovered the disease after investigating persistent low ferritin/iron stores despite years of dietary optimisation and supplementation.

Does the disease have any long-term cure?

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There is no long-term cure for the disease, and it increases the risk of stomach cancer, according to Healthline.com. Treatment typically focuses on correcting vitamin B12 and iron levels, managing symptoms and monitoring for diseases like stomach cancer.