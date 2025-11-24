‘Build for money, it’s fine’: Cozy Farms CEO makes bold case for money-driven startups in India 

In a startup world that often romanticises passion over profit, Cozy Farms co-founder and CEO Jitendra Emmani is offering a starkly different view — one rooted in hard experience and even harder numbers.

Responding to a popular post on X that advised founders to only launch companies if they are deeply committed to solving a problem — and not for money, fame, or status — Emmani said he had once believed the same. That belief cost him six years.

“Started my first company to solve a problem I deeply cared about,” he wrote. “A stock photo company for India. Worked 6 years pretty hard and it didn’t take off beyond a point.” That company was Picxy, a platform born out of passion, but one that struggled to scale.

Started my first company to solve a problem I deeply cared about.



A stock photo company for India. Worked 6 years pretty hard and it didn’t take off beyond a point.



Started my second company to make money and be happy with the work I do.



Year 1 revenue of Cozy Farms >> 6… https://t.co/kLC5b2CRSJ — Jitendra Emmani (@JitendraEmmani) November 22, 2025

His next move was different. Emmani launched Cozy Farms with a clear goal: make money and enjoy the work.

“Started my second company to make money and be happy with the work I do,” he posted. The results? “Year 1 revenue of Cozy Farms >> 6 years cumulative revenue of Picxy.”

Emmani’s honesty — and his success — struck a chord. “Stop listening to the gyan,” he urged. “Build for money, it’s totally fine. Just build it ethically and enjoy the work you are doing. Get rich and put the money to good use.”

His post has since gone viral, stirring candid conversations in India’s startup circles about the real drivers of entrepreneurship.

“Obviously business is supposed to be for making money,” one founder replied. “Even most of the big NGOs are running a profitable business.”

Others echoed the sentiment, speaking to the emotional and financial toll of running a startup that doesn’t take off. “I can relate with founder pain and 6 years of no concrete results,” one user wrote. “Realising what’s working and what’s not is really important.”

Another said, “You have just roasted 90% of the wannabe investors... Money is the biggest motivator in this world. Period.”

And some framed the debate even more bluntly: “No dream has become real without money. Chasing a dream without any revenue... will die sooner not later.”

Emmani’s shift from idealism to pragmatism is hardly unique — but his willingness to say it out loud is. In a space that often prizes vision over viability, his message is a reminder that sometimes, profit isn’t a dirty word. It’s the foundation.