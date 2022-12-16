Burgers and fries worth Rs 71,000! Swiggy delivers second-biggest order in Pune

In Pune, a man ordered burgers and fries worth Rs 71,229 for his entire team. His order has become the second-biggest order for the food delivery platform Swiggy this year. The first-biggest order remains with food worth Rs 75,378 from Bengaluru during Diwali festivities.

Swiggy, in its annual trends report ‘HOW INDIA SWIGGY’D 2022’, released the facts on Thursday.

According to Swiggy's report, biryani continues to be the most-ordered dish for the seventh consecutive year. Over 137 biryanis per minute were ordered all over India in 2022. The most-ordered dishes after biryani on Swiggy were masala dosa, chicken fried rice, paneer butter masala, butter naan, veg fried rice, veg biryani and tandoori chicken.

Other popular choices that emerged this year included Italian pasta dish ravioli and Korean bibimbap as Indians explored more and more global cuisines.

Among the international dishes, pasta, pizza, Mexican bowl, spicy ramen and sushi topped the list.

Swiggy in its annual report said the top 10 ordered snacks were "samosa, popcorn, pav bhaji, French fried, garlic bread sticks, hot wings, taco, classic stuffed garlic bread and mingles bucked."

In deserts, Gulab jamun and rasmalai were the two most-ordered on Swiggy in 2022, followed by choco lava cake. Gulab jamun was ordered 27 lakh times this year. Rasmalai and choco lava cake were ordered 16 lakh and 10 lakh times respectively.

Swiggy's most-ordered deserts were gulab jamun, rasmalai, choco lava cake, rasgulla, chocochips ice cream, Alphonso mango ice cream, kaju katli, tender coconut ice cream, and hot chocolate fudge.

