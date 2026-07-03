Business wisdom of the day: 'Learning is just like sailing against the current...'

"Learning is just like sailing against the current; if you don’t advance, you will be driven back (学如逆水行舟，不进则退)" — a classic Chinese proverb.
That classic Chinese proverb perfectly captures the reality of personal growth and skill development. In a rapidly changing world, staying still actually means falling behind because the environment around you keeps moving forward.
The proverb originates from ancient Chinese texts (most notably attributed to Xunzi, a Confucian philosopher) and uses a powerful visual metaphor. Think of an oarsman on a rushing river: the moment they rest their oars, the water doesn't hold them in place — it immediately sweeps them downstream.
What the proverb means
At its core, this saying shatters the illusion of the "status quo." It argues that stagnation is actually regression.
How the proverb applies for businesses today
For modern companies, the "current" is moving faster than ever due to AI, automation, and shifting market dynamics.
Why it remains timeless
Though coined centuries before smartphones or global markets, the proverb remains universally true because it describes human psychology and the laws of nature.
"Comfort is the enemy of progress." The proverb reminds us that the river never stops flowing — so we can never stop rowing.