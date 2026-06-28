Business wisdom of the day: 'Listening to a wise person's words for...'

"Listening to a wise person's words for a single conversation is better than studying books for ten years (听君一席话，胜读十年书” tīng jūn yī xí huà, shèng dú shí nián shū)" — a classic Chinese proverb. Originating from the Ming Dynasty literary compilation Zengguang Xianwen, this timeless phrase highlights the critical breakthrough that comes from human mentorship.
That proverb gets straight to the point: sometimes, one spark of clarity from the right person changes everything.
What the proverb means
The phrase contrasts linear learning (reading books for a decade) with exponential breakthroughs (a single masterclass conversation).
Books are static; they address a general audience across time. A wise person, however, listens to your specific scenario, diagnoses the hidden bottleneck, and hands you the exact missing piece. The proverb doesn’t dismiss reading — it highlights that mentorship acts as a catalyst, compressing years of trial and error into a single "aha!" moment.
How the proverb applies for businesses today
In a fast-moving market, relying solely on standard playbooks or lagging data is a recipe for stagnation. Modern business applies this proverb through three main pillars:
Why it remains timeless
The proverb remains true because human nature doesn't change, and wisdom cannot be fully automated. Information is abundant, but judgment is scarce. Books and search engines give you answers, but a wise mentor gives you the right question. As long as human experience remains nuanced and non-linear, a conversation with someone further down the path will always be the ultimate shortcut.