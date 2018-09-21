Buy cake, get free petrol! This bakery finds a unique way to attract customers

With the prices touching record high, there has never been more frenzy around petrol. While common people are the worst hit, some of them are finding creative methods to ease the burden. A bakery shop in Tamil Nadu seems to have found a unique way to attract customers to buy its cake. According to the bakery advertisement doing rounds on social media, one can get "free petrol" with 1 kg of cake. "Free 1 litre of petrol with 1 kg birthday cake or bill amount of Rs 495," says the advertisement, also written in Tamil.

Earlier this month, friends of a groom gifted him 5 litres of petrol in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. As reported in Tamil television channel, Puthiya Thalaimurai, the young man and his newly-wed wife were greeting guests when the groom's friends trooped in and gave him the unusual gift. As shown in a video clip telecasted by the TV channel, the man graciously received the gift amid laughter all around. Petrol price in Tamil Nadu is one of the highest in the country. According to agency reports, the friends said that fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift.

In the state capital Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 86.01 while diesel has crossed Rs 78 per litre mark, as per Friday's pricing. Not only Tamil Nadu, but petrol prices have also consistently increased over the past few weeks across the country. In fact, it has almost touched Rs 90 in Mumbai. On Friday, petrol prices were increased by 10 paise in both Delhi and Mumbai to Rs 82.32 and Rs 89.92 per litre, respectively.

