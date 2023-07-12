‘Buy Suzlon stock,' say netizens as IAS officer gets Rs 20 refund on canceling flight tickets

Rahul Kumar, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, on Tuesday shared a screenshot on Twitter revealing the hilariously small refund amount he received after cancelling his flight tickets. The screenshot amused netizens and also highlighted the hefty cancellation charges imposed by airlines.

Kumar's lighthearted take on his meagre refund resonated with many, sparking a wave of reactions and playful suggestions for his modest sum.

According to the screenshot shared by Kumar, he initially paid Rs 13,820 for his flight after availing a discount of Rs 1,138 from an e-Coupon. However, the deductions for the cancellation amounted to a staggering Rs 13,800.

The airline's cancellation fee accounted for Rs 11,800, and the GI (General Insurance) cancellation fee added up to Rs 1,200. In addition, the airline deducted another Rs 800 as a non-refundable fare component, the GI Convenience Fee. Ultimately, Kumar's refund amount was a mere Rs 20.

Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund. pic.twitter.com/lcUEMVQBnq — Rahul Kumar (@Rahulkumar_IAS) July 10, 2023

Accompanying the tweet, Kumar humorously quipped, "Please suggest some good investment plans for my refund."

The tweet quickly gained attention from Twitter users, with IFS officer Praveen Kaswan humorously commenting, "With this kind of liquidity, you will need extra security, sir."

With this kind of liquidity you will need extra security sir. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2023

Netizens joined in the amusement, offering playful suggestions. One user jokingly recommended investing in shares of Suzlon, which is trading at Rs 18 currently.

You can buy shares of Suzlon! Suna hai 2x 3x 4x hone wala hai! Imagine the riches 😂 — CA Shubham Kothari - Elite Chart Traders (@CA_Shubham_K) July 11, 2023

Another user highlighted the benefits of purchasing air tickets with Ixigo Assured, which guarantees a significant refund upon cancellation. Some even suggested buying an electoral bond as a generous gift to the Aviation minister.

However, one Twitter user raised concerns about the legitimacy of the charges, questioning the imposition of a GI cancellation fee on a non-refundable convenience fee and labelling it a potential scam.

Since the tweet was uploaded, it has garnered the attention of over 5.27 lakh Twitter users, demonstrating its viral nature and the widespread amusement it generated.

