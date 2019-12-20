CAA protests: Modi govt has 'utter disregard' for people's voice, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday condemned the BJP government over its action against the protesters of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The 73-year-old Congress chief accused the BJP for showing 'utter disregard' for people's voice and opting brutal methods to suppress dissent.

"Congress condemns actions of BJP govt, expresses its solidarity with students and citizens in their struggle," Sonia said.

In a televised message, she also said that in a democracy people have the right to raise their voices against government policies and register their concern.

"Congress is fully committed to defend fundamental rights of people and uphold foundational values of Constitution," she added.

Slamming the BJP, she further said that CAA was a discriminatory law and and said the proposed nationwide NRC would particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable.

